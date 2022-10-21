Share:

ADDIS ABABA-The Ethiopian government said Thursday that it would participate in peace talks next week led by the African Union to try to resolve the nearly two-year war in Tigray. International calls for a halt to violence in northern Ethiopia have mounted since an AU bid failed earlier this month to bring the warring sides to the negotiating table. “AUC (African Union Commission) has informed us that the Peace Talks is set for 24 Oct, 2022 to be held in South Africa. We have reconfirmed our commitment to participate,” Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s national security adviser Redwan Hussein posted on Twitter.