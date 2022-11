Share:

KHANEWAL - The trauma centre at Teh­sil Headquarters Hospital Mian Channu has become operational. Assistant Com­missioner Rameez Zaffar, on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Omer Iftekhar Sherazi, visited the newly constructed trauma centre and reviewed the facilities being offered to people. The assistant com­missioner said that the government was taking measures to ensure the pro­vision of best medical facili­ties to the masses.