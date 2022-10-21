Share:

LAHORE-The trials of various games started in all divisions of the province on Thursday for the selection of divisional male and female teams for upcoming 73rd Punjab Games scheduled to be held here at different venues of Nishtar Park Sports Complex from Oct 24-27. The swimming and archery trials were held in Lahore while a large number of male and female players participated in hockey, football, swimming, cycling, badminton, volleyball, athletics and wrestling trials in DG Khan whereas shooting and running trials were held in Gujranwala. Meanwhile, Director Admin Syed Umair Hassan also chaired a meeting at National Hockey Stadium to review the preparations and arrangements of Punjab Games.