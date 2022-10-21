PESHAWAR - Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) said on Thursday that it was willing to reach a negotiated settlement with the Pakistani government in response to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government’s ‘request’ for peace. The KP government’s Spokesperson, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif publicly ‘requested’ the Pakistani Taliban on Wednesday to recall its armed fighters from the scenic Swat valley in Pakistan’s northwest. “The TTP welcomes the appeal of Barrister Saif, KP’s Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information,” said a statement released by TTP spokesman Muhammad Khurasani to media persons on Thursday.
“The TTP believes in the peace process and the establishment of a cease-fire. If [the] government does not force our mujahideen [fighters] to defend [themselves], we will issue directives to all of them to cease operations and move to their safe areas,” the statement added.
The statement also mentioned that its recent attacks were in response to “ceasefire violations by Pakistan,” and that such actions were “defensive “.
TTP insurgents took control of Swat Valley in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in 2007, only to be driven out two years later in a major military operation hailed as a watershed moment in the fight against militant violence. During this time, militants wreaked havoc, killing and beheading politicians, singers, soldiers, and opponents, and also several girls’ schools were shut in those days.
The widespread reports of militants returning to Swat Valley and other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa come amid a stalled peace agreement with Islamabad and lengthy negotiations that began last year. Barrister Saif told the media at the Swat Press Club on Wednesday that militancy would not be allowed to return to the valley.