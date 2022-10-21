Share:

PESHAWAR - Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) said on Thursday that it was will­ing to reach a negotiated settle­ment with the Pakistani govern­ment in response to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government’s ‘request’ for peace. The KP government’s Spokesperson, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif publicly ‘requested’ the Pa­kistani Taliban on Wednesday to recall its armed fighters from the scenic Swat valley in Pakistan’s northwest. “The TTP welcomes the appeal of Bar­rister Saif, KP’s Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information,” said a statement released by TTP spokesman Muhammad Khurasani to media per­sons on Thursday.

“The TTP believes in the peace process and the establishment of a cease-fire. If [the] government does not force our mujahideen [fighters] to defend [themselves], we will issue directives to all of them to cease operations and move to their safe areas,” the statement added.

The statement also mentioned that its recent at­tacks were in response to “ceasefire violations by Pakistan,” and that such actions were “defensive “.

TTP insurgents took control of Swat Valley in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in 2007, only to be driven out two years later in a major military op­eration hailed as a watershed moment in the fight against militant violence. During this time, mili­tants wreaked havoc, killing and beheading poli­ticians, singers, soldiers, and opponents, and also several girls’ schools were shut in those days.

The widespread reports of militants return­ing to Swat Valley and other parts of Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa come amid a stalled peace agreement with Islamabad and lengthy negotiations that be­gan last year. Barrister Saif told the media at the Swat Press Club on Wednesday that militancy would not be allowed to return to the valley.