Kyiv-Ukraine has urged residents to drastically restrict their electricity consumption starting Thursday to cope with the destruction of power stations by the Russian army as winter approaches.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said after a meeting with energy companies that they were preparing “for all possible scenarios with a view to winter”, as Kyiv accused Moscow of orchestrating a “mass deportation” of civilians from the occupied region of Kherson.

Russian President Vladimir Putin imposed martial law on Wednesday in four areas recently annexed by the Kremlin, with his forces raining down munitions across Ukraine, including on Kyiv and the country’s west, which had previously been spared the brunt of the onslaught.

In an evening address, Zelensky warned that “Russian terror will be directed at energy facilities”, and urged the country to conserve electricity starting at 7 am (0400 GMT) on Thursday.

He added that the government was “working on the creation of mobile power supply points for critical infrastructure in cities and villages”.

Kyiv mayor Vitaliy Klitschko asked residents of the capital not to turn on major electrical appliances, saying “even a small saving and reduction of electricity consumption in each residence will help to stabilise the national energy system’s operation”.

Ukraine said it had downed “several Russian rockets” over Kyiv in the third consecutive day of attacks on the capital, with Zelensky saying 10 Iranian-made drones aimed at the city had also been destroyed Wednesday.

As Russia retreats, abandoned gear joins ranks of Ukraine army

Ukrainian soldiers regain ground in Ukraine, they are capturing military vehicles and weapons abandoned by fleeing Russians, turning some against the invading army, analysts say.

Russia and its neighbour mostly use similar Soviet-era equipment, so Ukrainians often do not need major training to use any left behind.

Russia has seized chunks of Ukrainian territory since invading in late February.

But Kyiv’s forces have reversed some of those gains and since August have grabbed back swathes of land in the northeast and south of the country.