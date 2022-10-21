Share:

Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to enforce martial law in four Ukrainian territories annexed by Moscow is a sign of "desperation," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday.

"I think it’s another sign of Putin’s desperation. Just in the last few weeks, he’s tried to mobilize more forces. He’s gone through with this sham annexation of Ukrainian territory," Blinken said on the Good Morning America television program.

"And saying that he’s declaring martial law in places that he claims have people who somehow want to be part of Russia, that speaks to his desperation," he added.

Putin signed a decree Wednesday on the introduction of martial law in the Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia regions, recently annexed from Ukraine following referenda denounced by the West as a "sham" land grab.

The Russian leader acknowledged Kyiv's refusal to accept the results of the referenda and said his decision was made in response to acts of sabotage carried out by Ukraine on territory now claimed by Russia.

In a separate decree, Putin ordered a declaration of a "regime of maximum readiness" in the four regions and a "regime of average readiness" in areas neighboring Ukraine.