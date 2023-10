11 matches decided in Futsal Championship 

ISLAMABAD - A total of 11 matches were decided on the opening day of the All Paki­stan Inter Board Futsal Cham­pionship here at the Pakistan Sports Complex on Friday. Dr Ghulam Ali Malah, Executive Director, Inter Board Coordi­nation Committee (IBCC) inau­gurated the three-day event. In the matches, Mardan beat Ko­hat 2-1, Swat beat Karachi BIE 5-2, Bannu defeated Pesha­war 3-0, Mardan beat Karachi BIE 2-0, Kohat beat Swat 3-1, Quetta defeated Karachi SBTE 2-0, Islamabad beat Rawal­pindi 2-1, Quetta defeated Faisalabad 2-0, Islamabad beat Karachi SBTE 6-0, Quetta beat Rawalpindi 5-2, Karachi BIE defeated Bannu 2-0 while Is­lamabad and Faisalabad match ended in a 3-3 draw.