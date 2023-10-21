2-member dacoit gang busted

SIALKOT - The district police have busted a criminal gang, involved in dacoity and theft incidents, and arrested its two members including the ring leader.

According to a police spokes­person, SHO Sadr police station Inspector Waqas Akbar, alongwith a police team, traced whereabouts of the Aasu gang and arrested Asif alias Aasu (ring leader) and Mu­hammad Arbaz.

The police recovered Rs734,000 in cash, a trolley and illicit weap­ons during initial interrogation. The police sent the accused be­hind bars after registering sepa­rate cases against them.

Sialkot DPO Muhammad Hasan Iqbal announced certificates of appreciation and cash rewards for the police team, which arrested the gang members.

DC VISITS NEW SABZI MANDI SIALKOT, INSPECTS AUCTION PROCESS

Sialkot Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (retd) Shah Mir Iqbal visited New Sabzi Mandi Aime­nabad Road Sialkot early Friday morning and inspected auction and buying/selling of vegetables.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Ghulam Sarwar and Sec­retary Market Committee Malik Abdullah were also present. The DC directed the market commit­tee officials to monitor supply and demand of vegetables and keep their auction transparent.

He instructed AC Ghulam Sar­war to monitor the auction pro­cess at the vegetable market and determine the prices of vegetables according to official formula and ensure the price list delivery on time. The DC said that after reduc­tion in prices of petrol and diesel, the prices of vegetables and fruits should be reduced. He said the auction at all vegetable markets of Sialkot district would be done under the supervision of the offi­cers concerned and the price lists should be issued only under their supervision. In this regard, the duty roster of additional deputy commissioners, assistant commis­sioners and other administrative officers had been released.

The deputy commissioner ex­pressed his dissatisfaction over the pace of work on sewage nullah con­struction at the Mandi under the supervision of Public Health Engi­neering Department. The nullah is being constructed with Rs29.292 million. He directed the Public Health Engineering Department authorities and the contractor to ensure completion of the project within the stipulated timeline.