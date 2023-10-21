2-member dacoit gang busted

SIALKOT - The district police have busted a criminal gang, involved in dacoity and theft incidents, and arrested its two members including the ring leader.
According to a police spokesperson, SHO Sadr police station Inspector Waqas Akbar, alongwith a police team, traced whereabouts of the Aasu gang and arrested Asif alias Aasu (ring leader) and Muhammad Arbaz.
The police recovered Rs734,000 in cash, a trolley and illicit weapons during initial interrogation. The police sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases against them.
Sialkot DPO Muhammad Hasan Iqbal announced certificates of appreciation and cash rewards for the police team, which arrested the gang members.
DC VISITS NEW SABZI MANDI SIALKOT, INSPECTS AUCTION PROCESS
Sialkot Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (retd) Shah Mir Iqbal visited New Sabzi Mandi Aimenabad Road Sialkot early Friday morning and inspected auction and buying/selling of vegetables.
Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Ghulam Sarwar and Secretary Market Committee Malik Abdullah were also present. The DC directed the market committee officials to monitor supply and demand of vegetables and keep their auction transparent.
He instructed AC Ghulam Sarwar to monitor the auction process at the vegetable market and determine the prices of vegetables according to official formula and ensure the price list delivery on time. The DC said that after reduction in prices of petrol and diesel, the prices of vegetables and fruits should be reduced. He said the auction at all vegetable markets of Sialkot district would be done under the supervision of the officers concerned and the price lists should be issued only under their supervision. In this regard, the duty roster of additional deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners and other administrative officers had been released.
The deputy commissioner expressed his dissatisfaction over the pace of work on sewage nullah construction at the Mandi under the supervision of Public Health Engineering Department. The nullah is being constructed with Rs29.292 million. He directed the Public Health Engineering Department authorities and the contractor to ensure completion of the project within the stipulated timeline.