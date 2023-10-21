Saturday, October 21, 2023
Action against transporters for overcharging directed

Peshawar  -   Zafarullah Umarzai, Special Assistant to the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Transport and Housing, has issued clear directives to transport officials.

Their mission is to conduct daily visits to passenger hubs and take strong action against drivers who overcharge passengers. This initiative aims to ensure that the benefits of reduced petroleum prices are passed on to the general population.

In line with the special instructions from the caretaker provincial government and the guidance of the Special Assistant for Transport, the Provincial Transport Authority and Regional Transport Authority have launched an extensive operation in collaboration with the district administration. They have begun conducting visits to locations such as T-road and others, initiating legal proceedings against those found overcharging passengers.

The Motor Vehicle Examiner in Peshawar, along with Traffic Inspection Staff (TIS), has been promptly addressing this issue by issuing challans to several drivers who have been overcharging passengers.

Authorities are now instructed to perform daily inspections at transport bases and bus terminals, scrutinizing fare collection from passengers. Drivers engaged in overcharging will face route permit suspension, and vehicle owners will be subjected to fines.

Emphasizing the caretaker provincial government’s commitment to extending the benefits of reduced fuel prices to the public, Zafarullah Umarzai stressed that there should be no leniency in dealing with those who charge excessive fares; they must be met with strong measures.

