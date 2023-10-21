Saturday, October 21, 2023
Addressing the urgent threat of cybercrime

October 21, 2023
Opinions, Letters

Cybercrime has become an in­creasingly prevalent issue in our society. With the rise of tech­nology, criminals have found new ways to exploit and harm indi­viduals and businesses. As a con­cerned citizen, I write to you to highlight the pressing issue of cy­bercrime in our society. The latest FIA report indicates an alarming 83% rise in cybercrime over the past year. This alarming trend ne­cessitates immediate action.

Cybercriminals employ sophisti­cated methods to exploit individ­uals and businesses, leading to fi­nancial losses and reputational damage. As a concerned citizen, I firmly believe that we must all take proactive steps to protect our­selves and our community from the dire consequences of cybercrime. Individuals must strengthen their online security, while businesses need to bolster cybersecurity pro­tocols. Law enforcement agencies must intensify efforts to appre­hend cybercriminals, and govern­ments should enact legislation to fortify cybersecurity.

In conclusion, let us join hands and work together to raise aware­ness and implement proactive measures, creating a safer digital environment for everyone.

LEEMA MIR WAIS KHAN NIAZI,

Karachi.

