Amir faces Omer in 6th Aitchison College Jr National Tennis U-14 final 

LAHORE - Amir Mazari will vie against Omer Jawad in the U-14 boys singles fi­nal while Bilal Asim will take on Ahtesham Humayun in the U-18 boys singles final of the 6th Aitchi­son College Junior National Tennis Championship 2023 to be played today (Saturday) here at Aitchison College’s hard courts.

In the boys U-18 semifinals, Bilal Asim (SNGPL) delivered a dominant performance, overpowering M Sa­laar with a convincing 6-0, 6-0 vic­tory. Meanwhile, Ahtesham Huma­yun (SNGPL) engaged in a thrilling encounter against Asad Zaman ul­timately emergingvictorious with a hard-fought 2-6, 6-3, 10-5 triumph.

In the girls U-18 semifinals, Amna Ali Qayum exhibited her skills by defeat­ing Natalia Zaman 6-3, 7-5. Another in­tense battle ensued between Lalarukh and Mahrukh, with Lalarukhultimate­ly securing her spot in the final after a grueling 6-3, 2-6, 19-17 victory.

The boys U-14 category wit­nessed impressive displays of talent. Amir Mazari (Aitchison) a student of renowned coach Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), dominated Haz­iq Areejo with a score of 4-1, 4-2, while Omer Jawad displayed great resilience to beat Hamza Ali Rizwan with a scoreline of 4-1, 5-3. In the boys/girls U-12 semifinals, Shayan Afridi demonstrated his prowess by defeating Abdur Rehman with a commanding score of 4-1, 4-1 while Rashid Ali Bachani outpaced Hajra Suhail with a score of 4-1, 4-0.

In the boys/girls U-10 semifinals, Rashid Ali Bachani continued his winning streak by defeating M Fai­zan with a score of 6-1. Mustafa Uzair Rana secured his place in the final by defeating M Ibraheem Hussain Gill with a convincing 6-0 victory.

The much-anticipated prize distribution ceremony of the 6th Aitchison College Junior National Tennis Championship will fea­ture Michael Thomson, Principal of Aitchison College, as the chief guest, adding to the excitement of this prestigious tournament.