Amir faces Omer in 6th Aitchison College Jr National Tennis U-14 final 

LAHORE - Amir Mazari will vie against Omer Jawad in the U-14 boys singles final while Bilal Asim will take on Ahtesham Humayun in the U-18 boys singles final of the 6th Aitchison College Junior National Tennis Championship 2023 to be played today (Saturday) here at Aitchison College’s hard courts.
In the boys U-18 semifinals, Bilal Asim (SNGPL) delivered a dominant performance, overpowering M Salaar with a convincing 6-0, 6-0 victory. Meanwhile, Ahtesham Humayun (SNGPL) engaged in a thrilling encounter against Asad Zaman ultimately emergingvictorious with a hard-fought 2-6, 6-3, 10-5 triumph.
In the girls U-18 semifinals, Amna Ali Qayum exhibited her skills by defeating Natalia Zaman 6-3, 7-5. Another intense battle ensued between Lalarukh and Mahrukh, with Lalarukhultimately securing her spot in the final after a grueling 6-3, 2-6, 19-17 victory.
The boys U-14 category witnessed impressive displays of talent. Amir Mazari (Aitchison) a student of renowned coach Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), dominated Haziq Areejo with a score of 4-1, 4-2, while Omer Jawad displayed great resilience to beat Hamza Ali Rizwan with a scoreline of 4-1, 5-3. In the boys/girls U-12 semifinals, Shayan Afridi demonstrated his prowess by defeating Abdur Rehman with a commanding score of 4-1, 4-1 while Rashid Ali Bachani outpaced Hajra Suhail with a score of 4-1, 4-0.
In the boys/girls U-10 semifinals, Rashid Ali Bachani continued his winning streak by defeating M Faizan with a score of 6-1. Mustafa Uzair Rana secured his place in the final by defeating M Ibraheem Hussain Gill with a convincing 6-0 victory.
The much-anticipated prize distribution ceremony of the 6th Aitchison College Junior National Tennis Championship will feature Michael Thomson, Principal of Aitchison College, as the chief guest, adding to the excitement of this prestigious tournament.