Arshad Sharif’s widow files lawsuit against Kenyan police

NAIROBI - Slain journalist Ar­shad Sharif’s wife has reg­istered a case against the Kenyan Elite police unit for her husband’s murder in Ken­ya. Javeria Siddique in her pe­tition made the attorney gen­eral of Kenya, national police service of the country and the director public prosecution respondents. She urged that the officers involved in Shar­if’s murder be put on trial and be punished for their crime. She urged the court to issue directives to the Kenyan at­torney general (AG) to apolo­gise to Sharif’s family within seven days of court’s orders, admit facts, accept respon­sibility and issue a written apology at public level. Shar­if’s widow, while confirming the filing of the case, said: “I have got a case registered in Nairobi for seeking justice in murder case of my husband. We got the case registered against general service unit of Kenya because they commit­ted crime publicly and then admitted it was matter of mistaken identity. But to me it was targeted murder. But Kenyan government never apologised. They never con­tacted us.” he registration of the case comes after it was re­ported the five Kenyan police officers who were involved in the killing quietly resumed their duties without any ac­tion taken against them.