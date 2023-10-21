Saturday, October 21, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Arshad Sharif’s widow files lawsuit against Kenyan police

Arshad Sharif’s widow files lawsuit against Kenyan police
The Nation Monitoring
October 21, 2023
International, Newspaper

NAIROBI   -   Slain journalist Ar­shad Sharif’s wife has reg­istered a case against the Kenyan Elite police unit for her husband’s murder in Ken­ya. Javeria Siddique in her pe­tition made the attorney gen­eral of Kenya, national police service of the country and the director public prosecution respondents. She urged that the officers involved in Shar­if’s murder be put on trial and be punished for their crime. She urged the court to issue directives to the Kenyan at­torney general (AG) to apolo­gise to Sharif’s family within seven days of court’s orders, admit facts, accept respon­sibility and issue a written apology at public level. Shar­if’s widow, while confirming the filing of the case, said: “I have got a case registered in Nairobi for seeking justice in murder case of my husband. We got the case registered against general service unit of Kenya because they commit­ted crime publicly and then admitted it was matter of mistaken identity. But to me it was targeted murder. But Kenyan government never apologised. They never con­tacted us.” he registration of the case comes after it was re­ported the five Kenyan police officers who were involved in the killing quietly resumed their duties without any ac­tion taken against them.

PM discusses Gaza situation with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas

Tags:

The Nation Monitoring

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1697767783.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023