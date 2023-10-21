Arshad Sharif’s widow files lawsuit against Kenyan police

NAIROBI - Slain journalist Arshad Sharif’s wife has registered a case against the Kenyan Elite police unit for her husband’s murder in Kenya. Javeria Siddique in her petition made the attorney general of Kenya, national police service of the country and the director public prosecution respondents. She urged that the officers involved in Sharif’s murder be put on trial and be punished for their crime. She urged the court to issue directives to the Kenyan attorney general (AG) to apologise to Sharif’s family within seven days of court’s orders, admit facts, accept responsibility and issue a written apology at public level. Sharif’s widow, while confirming the filing of the case, said: “I have got a case registered in Nairobi for seeking justice in murder case of my husband. We got the case registered against general service unit of Kenya because they committed crime publicly and then admitted it was matter of mistaken identity. But to me it was targeted murder. But Kenyan government never apologised. They never contacted us.” he registration of the case comes after it was reported the five Kenyan police officers who were involved in the killing quietly resumed their duties without any action taken against them.