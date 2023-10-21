Beggars and pickpockets

One of the reasons is that our rulers talk about breaking beg­ging bowls and, after an instant, go begging with bigger begging bowls. When the government gloats over receiving IMF loans as a big suc­cess, then 90 percent of Pakistan­is resort to a begging spree or busy themselves with pickpocketing. Furthermore, all our social securi­ty grants, including BISP, and, in the wake of natural disasters, uncon­ditional cash support by humani­tarian organisations also encour­age dependence on cash handouts without doing any work. Seeking government jobs through favourit­ism and drawing salaries without performing duties is worse than begging. However, in this chron­ically inflation-infected country, there might be a large number of the neediest who require cash sup­port to complement their low in­comes or compensate for having no income. But, at the same time, due to the decades-long process of delivering cash support without proper identification and verifica­tion, a considerable number of pro­fessional beggars have emerged.

To avoid more disgrace at home and abroad, the ruling elite must change their habits and focus on self-sufficiency. Cash should be made conditional for starting a small busi­ness, and a culture of “cash for work” should be promoted among the neediest. The reforms taken at home would show results abroad too.

GULSHER PANHWER,

Johi.