Beggars and pickpockets

One of the reasons is that our rulers talk about breaking begging bowls and, after an instant, go begging with bigger begging bowls. When the government gloats over receiving IMF loans as a big success, then 90 percent of Pakistanis resort to a begging spree or busy themselves with pickpocketing. Furthermore, all our social security grants, including BISP, and, in the wake of natural disasters, unconditional cash support by humanitarian organisations also encourage dependence on cash handouts without doing any work. Seeking government jobs through favouritism and drawing salaries without performing duties is worse than begging. However, in this chronically inflation-infected country, there might be a large number of the neediest who require cash support to complement their low incomes or compensate for having no income. But, at the same time, due to the decades-long process of delivering cash support without proper identification and verification, a considerable number of professional beggars have emerged.
To avoid more disgrace at home and abroad, the ruling elite must change their habits and focus on self-sufficiency. Cash should be made conditional for starting a small business, and a culture of “cash for work” should be promoted among the neediest. The reforms taken at home would show results abroad too.
GULSHER PANHWER,
Johi.