BFA fines 18 shops on substandard of items in Balochistan

QUETTA - Balochistan Food Authority (BFA) imposed fines on 18 including 7 food establishments respectively for vio­lating the rules during the operations in Tehsil Jiwanni District Gwadar and Dera Murad Jamali area of Nasirabad.

According to the BFA spokesper­son, 7 general stores, 3 hotels and 1 bakery were among the centres fined in Jiwani during operation.

A large quantity of over-expired and prohibited items were recov­ered from the general stores, which were confiscated and later destroyed, the spokesman said. The items de­stroyed included packets of spices, Namco, biscuits, tetra pack milk, chips, Jackie & custard powder and baby food products.

The action was taken against the bakery for dirt in the baking premises, rusty machines and baking trees, im­proper arrangements for preventing insects and use of unhealthy colours in the preparation of sweets by a team of BFA in operation. The spokesman said that the cleanliness and storage arrangements in the hotels were un­sanitary and Chinese salt was being used in the dishes. Apart from this, ac­tion was taken against 4 spice shops, 2 hotels and 1 bakery for violation of hygiene rules in the Dera Murad Ja­mali area of Nasirabad district. The spokesman said that action was taken against the spice shops for various rea­sons including inadequate cleaning ar­rangements, and keeping open spices outside the shops in dusty conditions.