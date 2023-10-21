Canada cuts consular services in India amid murder row

NEW DELHI - Canada on Friday said it was temporarily suspend­ing in-person operations at consulates in several Indian cities and warned of visa processing delays amid a diplomatic dispute over the murder of a Sikh separatist leader in British Columbia.

The announcements affecting consulates in Ben­galuru, Chandigarh and Mumbai came hours af­ter Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said Canada has withdrawn 41 diplomats from India. Foreign Min­ister Melanie Joly said Ottawa would not take retal­iatory steps. New Delhi last month asked Ottawa to reduce its diplomatic presence after Prime Minis­ter Justin Trudeau cited what he said was credible evidence of a potential link between Indian agents and the murder in June of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, 45, who was shot outside a Sikh temple in British Co­lumbia. Joly said India had threatened to unilater­ally revoke the diplomats’ official status by Friday unless they left. This move, she said, was unreason­able and unprecedented and clearly violated the Vi­enna convention on diplomatic relations. “Given the implications of India’s actions on the safety of our diplomats, we have facilitated their safe departure from India,” she told a press conference.