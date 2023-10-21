Canadian HC calls on Senate chairman

ISLAMABAD - The Canadian High Com­missioner to Pakistan Leslie Scanlon Friday called on Senate Chair­man Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani at the Parlia­ment House. The discus­sion encompassed the enhancement of bilat­eral relations, economic and social ties, as well as matters of mutual concern, including the Middle East situation. In-depth deliberations took place regarding the current state of affairs, according to a statement issued by the Senate Secretariat. The Senate chairman emphasised Pakistan’s deep appre­ciation for its relation­ship with Canada and its commitment to fostering enduring and multifac­eted bilateral relations.