Canadian HC calls on Senate chairman

ISLAMABAD - The Canadian High Commissioner to Pakistan Leslie Scanlon Friday called on Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani at the Parliament House. The discussion encompassed the enhancement of bilateral relations, economic and social ties, as well as matters of mutual concern, including the Middle East situation. In-depth deliberations took place regarding the current state of affairs, according to a statement issued by the Senate Secretariat. The Senate chairman emphasised Pakistan’s deep appreciation for its relationship with Canada and its commitment to fostering enduring and multifaceted bilateral relations.