Canadian PM Justin Trudeau voices concern over India's actions, suggesting they risk millions

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed his apprehension on Friday regarding the Indian government's recent actions. He noted that their measures against Canadian diplomats were causing difficulties for millions of people in both nations.

Trudeau's comments came shortly after Canada's decision to recall 41 diplomats in response to India's unilateral threat to revoke their diplomatic status. Tensions between the two countries had escalated after Trudeau's previous insinuation, made last month, that Indian agents might have been involved in the June assassination of a Sikh pro-Khalistan leader in Canada. India vehemently denied any involvement in the incident.

Trudeau remarked, "The Indian government is creating extremely challenging conditions for millions of people in India and Canada. They are doing so by violating a fundamental diplomatic principle."

"I am deeply concerned about the well-being and happiness of the millions of Canadians with roots in the Indian subcontinent," he conveyed during a televised press conference in Brampton, Ontario.

Trudeau also pointed out that the expulsion of Canadian diplomats would impact travel, trade, and Indian students studying in Canada. Approximately two million Canadians, constituting 5% of the overall population, have Indian heritage. India is Canada's largest source of international students, accounting for about 40% of study permit holders.

The Indian foreign ministry had previously refuted the notion that it had violated the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations.

"In light of our bilateral relations, the significantly higher number of Canadian diplomats in India, and their ongoing interference in our domestic affairs, we believe a balance in mutual diplomatic presence in New Delhi and Ottawa is warranted," the ministry stated. Currently, Canada has 21 diplomats remaining in India.

The US State Department offered its support to Canada in the diplomatic dispute.

"We have encouraged the Indian government not to insist on reducing Canada's diplomatic presence and to cooperate in the ongoing Canadian investigation," stated spokesperson Matthew Miller.