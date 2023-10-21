China, Pakistan will have shared future in new era: Joint communique

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and China have agreed that both countries are all-weather strategic cooperative partners and iron brothers and friendship between the two countries is time-tested and unbreakable, this was said in a joint communique issued at the end of Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar’s five-day visit to China.
The Chinese side reiterated that the Sino-Pak relationship is a priority in its foreign relations.
The Pakistani side underscored that the ties between both countries are the cornerstone of its foreign policy. The two sides will continue to view the mutual relationship from a strategic and long-term perspective, move forward together on the path of development, and accelerate the building of an even closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era.
The communique said at the invitation of President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China, Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan visited China from October 16 to 20 to attend the Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.
In Beijing, President Xi Jinping met with Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar. The Prime Minister of Pakistan also met with Premier Li Qiang and Mr. Li Xi, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and Secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection. In a warm and cordial atmosphere, leaders of the two countries had in-depth exchanges of views and reached extensive consensus on strengthening the China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership, practical cooperation in various areas, and international and regional issues of mutual interest. The two sides reaffirmed that mutual trust remains at the core of China-Pakistan relationship.
4. The two sides reaffirmed their support for each other on issues concerning their respective core interests and major concerns. The Pakistani side reaffirmed its firm commitment to the one-China Principle and that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory, and Pakistan firmly supports the Chinese government’s efforts to achieve national reunification, and opposes any form of “Taiwan independence.” Pakistan firmly supports China on issues concerning the South China Sea, Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Xizang. The Chinese side reiterated its support for Pakistan in safeguarding its sovereignty, national independence and territorial integrity, in pursuing a development path of economic stability suited to Pakistan’s national conditions, in fighting terrorism, and in playing a bigger role in regional and international affairs.
5. The Pakistani side warmly congratulated the Chinese side on its successful organization of the Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation. The Chinese side commended Pakistan’s consistent support for and participation in Belt and Road cooperation. The two sides recognized that the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is a strong driver of world economic growth, provides a platform for international economic cooperation, opens up space for common development around the globe, and has become a widely welcomed international public good as well as an important practice in building a community with a shared future for mankind. Both sides agreed to work more closely together on high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and usher in a bright future of peace, development and win-win cooperation.
6. The two sides recognized that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as a pioneering project of the BRI, has yielded fruitful outcomes in the 10 years since its inception, and has now entered a new stage of high-quality development. The two sides reaffirmed the resolve to jointly build a growth corridor, a livelihood-enhancing corridor, an innovation corridor, a green corridor and an open corridor, and continue to build CPEC into an exemplary project of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation.
7. Recognizing the significance of Gwadar Port as an important node in cross-regional connectivity, the two sides agreed to speed up development of the Port and its auxiliary projects. The two sides reviewed with satisfaction the progress of the desalination plant, the New Gwadar International Airport (NGIA), the Pak-China Friendship Hospital and other projects. Both sides reiterated their resolve to make Gwadar a high-quality port, a regional trade hub and a connectivity node.
8. Recognizing that the ML-1 upgradation is an important project under the CPEC framework and is of great significance to Pakistan’s social and economic development, the two sides agreed to carry out the common understanding of the leaders of the two countries to implement the project at an early date. The two sides reviewed with satisfaction the important progress made in the preliminary work of the Karakoram Highway (Raikot-Thakot section) realignment project and agreed to fast track its implementation.
9. The two sides affirmed their resolve to further move forward to launch preparatory work for D.I. Khan-Zhob Road Project to build momentum towards enhancing connectivity and socio-economic development of Pakistan, under CPEC.
10. The Chinese side appreciated the efforts of the Pakistani side to vigorously develop Photovoltaic and other renewable energy projects, which are in alignment with the green, low carbon and environmentally friendly development of the energy sector. Both sides encourage Chinese companies to further participate in the development of such projects in line with normal commercial principles to achieve win-win outcomes.
11. The two sides agreed to actively promote the implementation of the Framework Agreement on Industrial Cooperation to support Pakistan’s industrialization, and encourage Chinese companies to set up manufacturing facilities in Pakistan. The two sides reiterate that CPEC is an open and inclusive platform for win-win cooperation, and welcome third parties to benefit from investments in CPEC cooperation priority areas such as industry, agriculture, ICT, science and technology.
12. The two sides agreed to strengthen cooperation in the mining industry, including in the fields of geological survey, joint research on geology and minerals, training of talent, and planning of mining industrial parks.
13. The two sides recognized that agricultural cooperation between the two countries is rich in potential, and that sound progress has been made in crop breeding and pest control projects especially under the framework of CPEC. The two sides agreed to strengthen cooperation in areas such as crop cultivation, prevention and control of animal and plant diseases, agricultural mechanization, exchange of agricultural technology, and trade in agricultural products.
14. The two sides agreed to strengthen exchanges and cooperation under the framework of the CPEC Joint Working Group on Information Technology Industry, jointly improve the construction and management of digital infrastructure, advance cooperation in cutting-edge technologies and the capacity building for information technology service, and promote high-quality development of the digital economy.