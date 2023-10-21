China, Pakistan will have shared future in new era: Joint communique

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and China have agreed that both countries are all-weather stra­tegic cooperative partners and iron brothers and friendship between the two countries is time-tested and unbreakable, this was said in a joint communique issued at the end of Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar’s five-day visit to China.

The Chinese side reiterated that the Sino-Pak relationship is a prior­ity in its foreign relations.

The Pakistani side underscored that the ties between both countries are the cornerstone of its foreign pol­icy. The two sides will continue to view the mutual relationship from a strategic and long-term per­spective, move forward togeth­er on the path of development, and accelerate the building of an even closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era.

The communique said at the invitation of President Xi Jin­ping of the People’s Republic of China, Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar of the Islamic Re­public of Pakistan visited China from October 16 to 20 to attend the Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.

In Beijing, President Xi Jin­ping met with Prime Minis­ter Anwaar ul Haq Kakar. The Prime Minister of Pakistan also met with Premier Li Qiang and Mr. Li Xi, member of the Stand­ing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Central Commit­tee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and Secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection. In a warm and cordial atmosphere, lead­ers of the two countries had in-depth exchanges of views and reached extensive consensus on strengthening the China-Pa­kistan all-weather strategic co­operative partnership, practical cooperation in various areas, and international and region­al issues of mutual interest. The two sides reaffirmed that mu­tual trust remains at the core of China-Pakistan relationship.

4. The two sides reaffirmed their support for each other on issues concerning their respec­tive core interests and major concerns. The Pakistani side re­affirmed its firm commitment to the one-China Principle and that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory, and Pa­kistan firmly supports the Chi­nese government’s efforts to achieve national reunification, and opposes any form of “Tai­wan independence.” Pakistan firmly supports China on is­sues concerning the South Chi­na Sea, Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Xizang. The Chinese side reit­erated its support for Pakistan in safeguarding its sovereignty, national independence and ter­ritorial integrity, in pursuing a development path of econom­ic stability suited to Pakistan’s national conditions, in fighting terrorism, and in playing a big­ger role in regional and interna­tional affairs.

5. The Pakistani side warmly congratulated the Chinese side on its successful organization of the Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation. The Chinese side commended Pakistan’s consistent support for and participation in Belt and Road cooperation. The two sides recognized that the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is a strong driver of world economic growth, provides a platform for international economic cooper­ation, opens up space for com­mon development around the globe, and has become a wide­ly welcomed international pub­lic good as well as an important practice in building a commu­nity with a shared future for mankind. Both sides agreed to work more closely together on high-quality Belt and Road co­operation, and usher in a bright future of peace, development and win-win cooperation.

6. The two sides recognized that the China-Pakistan Eco­nomic Corridor (CPEC) as a pi­oneering project of the BRI, has yielded fruitful outcomes in the 10 years since its inception, and has now entered a new stage of high-quality development. The two sides reaffirmed the resolve to jointly build a growth corri­dor, a livelihood-enhancing cor­ridor, an innovation corridor, a green corridor and an open corridor, and continue to build CPEC into an exemplary project of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation.

7. Recognizing the signifi­cance of Gwadar Port as an im­portant node in cross-region­al connectivity, the two sides agreed to speed up develop­ment of the Port and its auxil­iary projects. The two sides re­viewed with satisfaction the progress of the desalination plant, the New Gwadar Inter­national Airport (NGIA), the Pak-China Friendship Hospital and other projects. Both sides reiterated their resolve to make Gwadar a high-quality port, a regional trade hub and a con­nectivity node.

8. Recognizing that the ML-1 upgradation is an important project under the CPEC frame­work and is of great significance to Pakistan’s social and econom­ic development, the two sides agreed to carry out the common understanding of the leaders of the two countries to implement the project at an early date. The two sides reviewed with satis­faction the important progress made in the preliminary work of the Karakoram Highway (Raikot-Thakot section) realign­ment project and agreed to fast track its implementation.

9. The two sides affirmed their resolve to further move forward to launch preparatory work for D.I. Khan-Zhob Road Project to build momentum towards en­hancing connectivity and so­cio-economic development of Pakistan, under CPEC.

10. The Chinese side appreci­ated the efforts of the Pakistani side to vigorously develop Photo­voltaic and other renewable en­ergy projects, which are in align­ment with the green, low carbon and environmentally friendly de­velopment of the energy sector. Both sides encourage Chinese companies to further participate in the development of such proj­ects in line with normal commer­cial principles to achieve win-win outcomes.

11. The two sides agreed to actively promote the implemen­tation of the Framework Agree­ment on Industrial Cooperation to support Pakistan’s industrial­ization, and encourage Chinese companies to set up manufac­turing facilities in Pakistan. The two sides reiterate that CPEC is an open and inclusive platform for win-win cooperation, and welcome third parties to bene­fit from investments in CPEC co­operation priority areas such as industry, agriculture, ICT, sci­ence and technology.

12. The two sides agreed to strengthen cooperation in the mining industry, including in the fields of geological survey, joint research on geology and miner­als, training of talent, and plan­ning of mining industrial parks.

13. The two sides recognized that agricultural cooperation be­tween the two countries is rich in potential, and that sound progress has been made in crop breeding and pest control projects especial­ly under the framework of CPEC. The two sides agreed to strength­en cooperation in areas such as crop cultivation, prevention and control of animal and plant diseas­es, agricultural mechanization, ex­change of agricultural technology, and trade in agricultural products.

14. The two sides agreed to strengthen exchanges and coop­eration under the framework of the CPEC Joint Working Group on Information Technology Indus­try, jointly improve the construc­tion and management of digital infrastructure, advance coopera­tion in cutting-edge technologies and the capacity building for in­formation technology service, and promote high-quality devel­opment of the digital economy.