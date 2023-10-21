Civilians killed, injured as Russian forces resume advancement in eastern Ukraine

Reports from local Ukrainian officials on Saturday confirmed that at least three civilians lost their lives, with several others wounded, as Russian forces renewed their attacks on various areas across Ukraine, pushing forward near a strife-ridden eastern city.

In Nikopol, a man tragically lost his life as Russian forces shelled the Ukrainian-held town from their base at Ukraine's largest nuclear plant, according to Ukrainian local Governor Serhii Lysak. Emergency services in Nikopol are actively working to assess the extent of the damage caused by the shelling.

Since the early days of the war, Russian troops have occupied the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, leading to sporadic fears of a potential radiation incident due to ongoing shelling near the site. These attacks frequently target Ukrainian-controlled areas situated along the Dnieper River.

In Kryvyi Rih, the central Ukrainian hometown of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a 60-year-old man tragically lost his life on Friday evening when a Russian missile struck an industrial facility, as reported in Telegram posts by Mayor Oleksandr Vilkul. The man's wife suffered severe shrapnel injuries and was hospitalized. Mayor Vilkul later reported that the same location was hit again by Russian missiles and drones overnight, causing damage and sparking a fire, which was extinguished by morning. No injuries were reported in the second strike, though Vilkul did not provide further details about the facility's nature or its connection to Ukraine's war efforts.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov later informed reporters that Russian forces had destroyed Ukrainian military fuel and ammunition depots near Kryvyi Rih's local airport. There has been no immediate response from Ukrainian officials regarding Konashenkov's statement.

In southern Ukraine's Kherson region, located on the front lines, one civilian was killed and another wounded in a series of "mass shelling" attacks by Russian troops, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. Prokudin reported that the Russian forces employed mortars, artillery, tanks, drones, and multiple rocket launchers to target the region, hitting residential areas in the process.

Additionally, Russian shelling over the past day resulted in one civilian being wounded in the front-line city of Avdiivka in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, as confirmed by Acting Local Governor Ihor Moroz on Saturday. Avdiivka has been a hotly contested area, with Russian and Ukrainian forces engaging in intense battles as Kyiv's troops strive to repel a renewed Russian offensive.

Moroz mentioned that Russian troops fired exploding drones, missiles, mortars, and artillery shells, causing damage to various parts of the region.

On Friday, Russian forces launched a fresh offensive north of Avdiivka, securing minor advances, as reported by the Institute for the Study of War. Based in Washington, D.C., the think tank cited geolocated footage from pro-Kremlin "military bloggers" on the ground to support its assessment. Moscow's renewed push in the vicinity of Avdiivka demonstrates the Russian military's commitment to offensive operations in the area, despite substantial losses in terms of personnel and equipment.

The Ukrainian General Staff announced on Friday that Ukrainian forces had damaged and destroyed nearly 50 Russian tanks and over 100 armored vehicles in the clashes near Avdiivka on the previous day. However, this claim could not be independently verified.

Oleksandr Shputu, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian army unit operating near Avdiivka, mentioned in televised remarks on Saturday that Russian military activity in the region had somewhat subsided, potentially due to significant losses. Nevertheless, Shputun acknowledged that Russian units continued to advance.

In the northeastern Kharkiv region, a 39-year-old civilian man was hospitalized with injuries as Russian shelling struck two village homes near the embattled town of Kupiansk, as reported by Governor Oleh Syniehubov on Saturday. Russian forces have been conducting an offensive to recapture territory near Kupiansk and the nearby town of Lyman for several weeks.

The governor of Russia's southern Belgorod region, which shares a border with Ukraine, stated on Saturday that Ukrainian forces had shelled two districts of the province with mortars and grenade launchers the previous day. According to Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, no civilians were harmed in these incidents.