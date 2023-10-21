CM asks unregistered foreigners to leave Punjab

LAHORE - Caretak­er Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi directed all unregistered foreign­ers to leave the Punjab province by October 31, warning that crackdown on illegally residing for­eigners would start after passage of the deadline.He chaired a meeting here on Friday to review the progress of cases, filed against those in­volved in events of May 9. In the meeting, an as­sessment was also made regarding actions taken against illegally resid­ing foreigners in Punjab starting from Nov 1. The meeting was attended by the chief secretary, IG police, Additional chief secretary, secretary law, additional IG (Special Branch), CCPO, addition­al IG (CTD), secretary public prosecution, DIG (Operations) and oth­ers. Commissioners and RPOs participated via video link.