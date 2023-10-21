Saturday, October 21, 2023
CM’s inspection leads to addition of 36 beds at Children’s Hospital

Our Staff Reporter
October 21, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  Responding swiftly, 36 beds were promptly added within 48 hours on the ground floor of the Children’s Hospital, effectively augmenting pediatric treat­ment capacity and efficiently managing the influx of patients. Late at night, Chief Minister personally inspected the medi­cal emergency section on the ground floor, the newly established baby ward on the first floor, and the emergen­cy section still under construction. In line with the Chief Minis­ter’s directives, the ex­isting space within the medical emergency was optimised to ac­commodate the addi­tional beds. Expressing his satisfaction at the immediate implemen­tation of this initia­tive, CM Mohsin Naqvi announced plans to further increase the emergency bed capac­ity to 150. During his visit, the chief minis­ter engaged with the children receiving treatment and sought feedback from their mothers regarding the facilities provided. He also provided specific instructions to the hos­pital management and medical staff, empha­sising the paramount importance of provid­ing the best possible care for the children. In the newly established baby ward, a con­cerned mother raised a grievance regarding a delayed MRI procedure by four days. Responding promptly, Mohsin Naqvi directed the Deputy Medical Superintendent (DMS) and at­tending doctor to expedite the MRI for the child.

