CM’s inspection leads to addition of 36 beds at Children’s Hospital

LAHORE - Responding swiftly, 36 beds were promptly added within 48 hours on the ground floor of the Children’s Hospital, effectively augmenting pediatric treatment capacity and efficiently managing the influx of patients. Late at night, Chief Minister personally inspected the medical emergency section on the ground floor, the newly established baby ward on the first floor, and the emergency section still under construction. In line with the Chief Minister’s directives, the existing space within the medical emergency was optimised to accommodate the additional beds. Expressing his satisfaction at the immediate implementation of this initiative, CM Mohsin Naqvi announced plans to further increase the emergency bed capacity to 150. During his visit, the chief minister engaged with the children receiving treatment and sought feedback from their mothers regarding the facilities provided. He also provided specific instructions to the hospital management and medical staff, emphasising the paramount importance of providing the best possible care for the children. In the newly established baby ward, a concerned mother raised a grievance regarding a delayed MRI procedure by four days. Responding promptly, Mohsin Naqvi directed the Deputy Medical Superintendent (DMS) and attending doctor to expedite the MRI for the child.