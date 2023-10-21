Combating Cross-Border Disinformation

The proliferation of fake news and disinformation presents a serious threat to societies, both locally and globally. It can be instigated by individuals or groups with various motives, including political, ideological, or financial interests. False narratives and distorted information can result in tangible consequences, such as political polarization, public health crises, violence, and social unrest. The anonymity of the Internet and the borderless nature of information dissemination make it increasingly difficult to effectively counter the spread of disinformation.

In this evolving landscape, Renée DiResta, a researcher at the Stanford Internet Observatory, introduces a novel concept: ampliganda. Ampliganda describes the deliberate shaping of public perception through the active amplification of narratives, often orchestrated by non-traditional authorities. Unlike conventional propaganda, ampliganda originates from the grassroots, with an engaged user network championing narratives aligned with their beliefs. This shift has profound implications for democracy and society.

In today’s interconnected world, the freedom of expression and speech is celebrated as a fundamental human right, but it has also become a double-edged sword. While this freedom empowers many to drive positive change, a darker underbelly has emerged. There are individuals around the world who, while living abroad, exploit their freedom to spread fake news, disinformation, and propaganda to cause harm, from the individual level to broader societal impact. This issue is exacerbated when such individuals are part of diaspora communities, as they often enjoy the advantages of being beyond the reach of the laws of the country they target, creating an accountability gap.

While recognizing the detrimental impact of disinformation on social media platforms, it is evident that significant efforts to combat this issue effectively are notably absent in the global south. While Western countries have made more substantial strides in addressing disinformation, platforms in the global south often lag behind in implementing robust measures to counter the spread of false information and its associated dangers. This disparity raises concerns about equitable user protection and the potentially dire consequences of disinformation in regions where misinformation can be especially destructive. Recent incidents, such as the UN’s warnings regarding social media’s role in the Rohingya genocide, a $1.6 billion lawsuit accusing Meta of amplifying hate speech related to the Tigray War, and the weaponization of new platforms in post-coup Myanmar, underscore the ongoing challenges posed by online hate speech and incitement to violence.

Governments can establish legal frameworks to combat disinformation and propaganda, even when the perpetrators operate from abroad. The challenge lies in pursuing culprits who enjoy impunity overseas, as conducting trials in absentia may raise concerns about the right to a fair trial.

A recent case in the Netherlands sentenced a former Pakistani cricketer to 12 years for inciting violence against a Dutch far-right leader, setting a significant precedent. However, the question arises: if similar conditions were applied to individuals inciting hate, sedition, threats, and peace disruption in Pakistan, how would the developed world respond? There are countries that have adopted rogue means to carry out extrajudicial acts on foreign soil, including one in Pakistan’s neighborhood; however, there is no room for such acts in a civilized world. Instead, Pakistan must provide culprits with necessary assistance to ensure a fair defense and avoid resorting to trials in absentia.

International collaboration is essential to address this global problem. Nations must work together to track and hold accountable those using their global reach to spread disinformation. Independent fact-checking organizations have been pivotal in debunking false claims and providing credible information to the public. Notwithstanding, legal instruments, including trial via video link and trial in absentia, can be helpful in dissuading the misuse of social media for disinformation and hate speech.

Successful efforts against disinformation have often emerged through collaboration between governments, civil society, and tech companies, resulting in more effective content moderation and disinformation campaign identification. Starting with public education on distinguishing reliable information from disinformation, promoting media literacy empowers individuals to resist the allure of fake news.