Commander Sri Lankan Army calls on COAS

ISLAMABAD - Lieutenant General H L V M Liyanage, Com­mander of the Sri Lank­an Army called on Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir at General Headquarters on Friday.

During the meet­ing, matters of profes­sional interest, ways for enhancing bilater­al defence ties were discussed, according to the ISPR. Sri Lank­an Army Chief praised Pakistan Army for its professionalism and successes in ongoing operations for bring­ing peace and stability in the region.

The Army Chief high­lighted that Sri Lanka had historic relations with Pakistan and its armed forces, particu­larly in the fields of de­fence and training co­operation.The visiting dignitary will also witness the passing-out parade at Pakistan Military Acade­my, Kakul today (Satur­day). Earlier on arrival at the GHQ, the Command­er of Sri Lankan Army laid floral wreath at Yad­gar-e-Shuhada. A smartly turned-out contingent of Pakistan Army present­ed the guard of honour to the visiting dignitary.