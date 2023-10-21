Commander Sri Lankan Army calls on COAS

ISLAMABAD - Lieutenant General H L V M Liyanage, Commander of the Sri Lankan Army called on Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir at General Headquarters on Friday.
During the meeting, matters of professional interest, ways for enhancing bilateral defence ties were discussed, according to the ISPR. Sri Lankan Army Chief praised Pakistan Army for its professionalism and successes in ongoing operations for bringing peace and stability in the region.
The Army Chief highlighted that Sri Lanka had historic relations with Pakistan and its armed forces, particularly in the fields of defence and training cooperation.The visiting dignitary will also witness the passing-out parade at Pakistan Military Academy, Kakul today (Saturday). Earlier on arrival at the GHQ, the Commander of Sri Lankan Army laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada. A smartly turned-out contingent of Pakistan Army presented the guard of honour to the visiting dignitary.