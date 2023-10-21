Saturday, October 21, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Commander Sri Lankan Army calls on COAS

Commander Sri Lankan Army calls on COAS
Our Staff Reporter
October 21, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  Lieutenant General H L V M Liyanage, Com­mander of the Sri Lank­an Army called on Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir at General Headquarters on Friday.

During the meet­ing, matters of profes­sional interest, ways for enhancing bilater­al defence ties were discussed, according to the ISPR. Sri Lank­an Army Chief praised Pakistan Army for its professionalism and successes in ongoing operations for bring­ing peace and stability in the region. 

The Army Chief high­lighted that Sri Lanka had historic relations with Pakistan and its armed forces, particu­larly in the fields of de­fence and training co­operation.The visiting dignitary will also witness the passing-out parade at Pakistan Military Acade­my, Kakul today (Satur­day). Earlier on arrival at the GHQ, the Command­er of Sri Lankan Army laid floral wreath at Yad­gar-e-Shuhada. A smartly turned-out contingent of Pakistan Army present­ed the guard of honour to the visiting dignitary.

PM discusses Gaza situation with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1697767783.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023