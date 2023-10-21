Customs recover smuggled goods worth Rs90m

FAISALABAD - The Anti-Smuggling Wing of Customs Collectorate Faisalabad recovered smuggled goods worth Rs90 million during a surprise raid at a warehouse in Awagat Faisalabad on Friday.
According to the officials, the smuggled goods included 1,100 used tires of heavy duty vehicles and 6 non-customs paid cars.
The accused had hidden the smuggled goods under coal containers and brought them to Faisalabad through other means. The accused managed to escape during the raid.
In a separate incident, the Airport Security Force (ASF) foiled an attempt to smuggle ice and heroin from the Faisalabad Airport. The ASF arrested an accused named Talha, who was trying to smuggle the drugs to Bahrain. The drugs were hidden in Talha’s clothes. Further investigation is underway.