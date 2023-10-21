Customs recover smuggled goods worth Rs90m

FAISALABAD - The Anti-Smuggling Wing of Customs Collector­ate Faisalabad recovered smuggled goods worth Rs90 million during a surprise raid at a ware­house in Awagat Faisalabad on Friday.

According to the officials, the smuggled goods included 1,100 used tires of heavy duty vehicles and 6 non-customs paid cars.

The accused had hidden the smuggled goods under coal containers and brought them to Fais­alabad through other means. The accused man­aged to escape during the raid.

In a separate incident, the Airport Security Force (ASF) foiled an attempt to smuggle ice and heroin from the Faisalabad Airport. The ASF ar­rested an accused named Talha, who was trying to smuggle the drugs to Bahrain. The drugs were hidden in Talha’s clothes. Further investigation is underway.