Saturday, October 21, 2023
Customs recover smuggled goods worth Rs90m

Our Staff Reporter
October 21, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

FAISALABAD  -  The Anti-Smuggling Wing of Customs Collector­ate Faisalabad recovered smuggled goods worth Rs90 million during a surprise raid at a ware­house in Awagat Faisalabad on Friday. 

According to the officials, the smuggled goods included 1,100 used tires of heavy duty vehicles and 6 non-customs paid cars. 

The accused had hidden the smuggled goods under coal containers and brought them to Fais­alabad through other means. The accused man­aged to escape during the raid.

In a separate incident, the Airport Security Force (ASF) foiled an attempt to smuggle ice and heroin from the Faisalabad Airport. The ASF ar­rested an accused named Talha, who was trying to smuggle the drugs to Bahrain. The drugs were hidden in Talha’s clothes. Further investigation is underway.

Our Staff Reporter

