DC Ziarat directs paramedical staff to ensures attendance

QUETTA - Deputy Commissioner Ziarat Mu­hammad Ramzan Palal on Friday chaired a meeting of the District Health Committee to improve health facilities for the patients of the area.

Assistant Commissioner Ziarat Mu­hammad Hanif Noorzai, DHO Badar Nadeem Ansari, District Accounts Officer Zubair Ahmad Panizai, DSMP PHI Faridullah Panizai, MS Dr. Irfan­uddin participated the meeting.

In the meeting, decisions were taken to make the health department more active in Ziarat district and de­velop it on modern lines.

The Deputy Commissioner issued instructions to the administrators of the health department and said that the attendance of doctors and para­medical staff of all hospitals should be ensured. He said that the sani­tation system in hospitals should be further improved, and patients coming from distant areas should be well cared for and treated in a timely manner so that the patients would not face any difficulties.

Deputy Commissioner Ziarat Mu­hammad Ramzan Palal said that he would soon make surprise visits to hospitals, wherever any doctor or official is absent, their salaries could be deducted.