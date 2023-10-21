Saturday, October 21, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

DC Ziarat directs paramedical staff to ensures attendance

APP
October 21, 2023
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA  -  Deputy Commissioner Ziarat Mu­hammad Ramzan Palal on Friday chaired a meeting of the District Health Committee to improve health facilities for the patients of the area.

Assistant Commissioner Ziarat Mu­hammad Hanif Noorzai, DHO Badar Nadeem Ansari, District Accounts Officer Zubair Ahmad Panizai, DSMP PHI Faridullah Panizai, MS Dr. Irfan­uddin participated the meeting.

In the meeting, decisions were taken to make the health department more active in Ziarat district and de­velop it on modern lines.

The Deputy Commissioner issued instructions to the administrators of the health department and said that the attendance of doctors and para­medical staff of all hospitals should be ensured. He said that the sani­tation system in hospitals should be further improved, and patients coming from distant areas should be well cared for and treated in a timely manner so that the patients would not face any difficulties. 

PM discusses Gaza situation with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas

Deputy Commissioner Ziarat Mu­hammad Ramzan Palal said that he would soon make surprise visits to hospitals, wherever any doctor or official is absent, their salaries could be deducted.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1697767783.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023