Exercise, sports crucial for leading healthy life: health minister

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Dr. Javaid Akram has termed exercise and sports crucial for lead­ing a healthy life. Speaking at the annual Sports Week event at the Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) here on Friday, he stressed the significance of sports in promoting both physical and mental well-being. He applauded SIMS for its unwavering commitment to organising extracur­ricular activities, particularly in the medical field. The event was attended by Principal Professor Dr. Zohra, head of the Institute of Medical Sciences, who received felicitations and appreciation for or­ganising the annual Sports Day. Dr. Javaid Akram congratulated exceptional athletes, who partici­pated in SIMS’ annual Sports Day. Dr. Akram em­phasised the vital role of physical fitness in overall well-being. He praised extracurricular activities as a distinguishing feature of excellent educa­tional institutions and highlighted their positive impact on students’ growth. Principal Dr. Zohra stressed the value of such events in providing stu­dents with a well-rounded education. The event concluded with expression of gratitude to the pro­vincial health minister for his support and active participation in the annual Sports Day at SIMS.