Federal govt forms committee on Balochistan education issues

QUETTA - Caretaker Federal Education Minister Madad Ali Sindhi on Friday said that on the directives of Caretaker Prime Min­ister of Pakistan Anwaarul Haq Kakar, a committee has been formed to look into the financial and administrative issues facing the universities of Balochistan. “Now, time has come to remove politics from our universities,” he said while ad­dressing a consultative meeting held at BUITEMS on the issues, challenges and future road map for the uplift of the edu­cation in Balochistan.

Caretaker Finance Minister Amjad Rasheed, Regional Director Higher Education Commission Zahoor Bazai, VC, BUITEMS Khalid Hafeez, VC Uni­versity of Loralai, Ehsanullah Kakar, VC, University of Mekran Malik Tareen, VC, University of Khuzdar Dr Maq­sood Ahmed, VC Sardar Bahadur Khan Women University Dr Sajida Noreen, Registrar Bolan Medical College Oran­zeb Shah were present on the occa­sion while Chairman HEC Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, VC University of Gwadar Abdul Razaq Sabir, VC University of Turbat Jan Mohammad and Lasbella University Dr Dost Mohammad Baloch attended the meeting through video link.

Addressing the high-level meeting, the federal minister said the caretaker gov­ernment is committed to lay a strong foundation of education during its short tenure. “Leaving behind our differences, it is now time to move forward and take practical steps for the betterment of the education and shining future of our gen­eration to come,” he emphasized.

He noted that on the directives of PM Kakar, he is in Balochistan on his four-day visit. The purpose of the visit was to meet educationists, intellectuals and con­cerned officials of the provincial govern­ment and finalize the recommendation for the education uplift in the province.

After Balochistan, the minister said, he will visit other provinces and present his report on challenges and way out to the Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakr. He assured that a meeting of the VCs of uni­versities in the province will be arranged with the PM so that the issue of funds and pensions could be resolved amicably.