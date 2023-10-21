FIA arrests two fake officers

MULTAN - Federal Inves­tigation Agency (FIA) claimed to have arrested two fake FIA officers for impersonation, and ha­rassing a citizen, here on Friday. According to of­ficial sources, complain­ant Abdul Basit son of Hazoor Ahmed resident of Jalalpur Pirwala in­formed FIA Multan about two fake FIA officers who allegedly demanded money from him by is­suing fake FIA notices. The alleged persons were also threatening the complainant by pre­tending himself as FIA officials. FIA team led by Shafqat Ehsan (SI) and Zeshan Khan (ASI) raid­ed and managed to ar­rest the outlaws named Muamar Shakeel son of Muhammad Shakeel and Muhammad Madni son of Muhammad Shafi, both residents of Shujabad. Further investigation was in progress in this regard.