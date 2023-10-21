FIA’s operation in full swing against money laundering

ISLAMABAD - Director Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Gujranwala Zone Sajid Akram Chaudhry on Friday raided against elements involved in illegal currency exchange and arrested two suspects in the operation.

He recovered domestic and foreign currency of 1 crore 31 lakh rupees, 15460 euros, 4 lakh Japanese yen, 5626 Malaysian ringgits, 1941 US dollars, 5745 Qatari riyals, 38520 Thai bahts, 3690 British pounds, 53781 Saudi Riyals, 815 Canadian Dollars, 1000 UAE Dirhams and currency of other countries from the custody of accused.

According to the spokesperson of FIA, the arrested accused were doing currency exchange business without a license.

Among the accused were Shahid Nadeem and Mohammad Azam who were arrested from Bano Bazar Sialkot The accused could not satisfy the authorities regarding the recovered currency upon which the authorities registered a case against them and the further investigations were started.

Meanwhile, FIA KP zone in a continued crack down on the elements involved in the Hawala/ Hundi’s illegal business, arrested two accused in different operations. The action was Proceeded by the Commercial Banking Circle Peshawar upon a secret information that the accused were involved in the Hawala/ Hundi and illegal currency exchange business.

The accused include Wahdat Khan and Mazhar Alin were arrested from Chowk Yadgar Peshawar and the team recovered total of 9 lakh Pakistani rupees, 400 Saudi riyals and 7200 Afghanis from their possession.