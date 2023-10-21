Five more matches decided in PSC Cricket League 

LAHORE - Five more matches have been de­cided in the 7th Premier Su­per Corporate Cricket League. At the Race Course Ground, UniSoftware defeated AGP team. AGP scored 131 runs in 19 overs while in reply, Uni­Software achieved the target in 19th over. At Ittefaq Cricket Ground Model Town, Descon defeated Atlas Honda team by 13 runs. Descon team scored 166 in 20 overs, but in reply, Atlas Honda managed to score 153. CBS defeated PTV team in the match played at the same ground. CBS team scored 128 runs in 18 overs while PTV team could score only 71 runs in 14 overs. Digital team de­feated LCI team in the match played at Valencia Cricket Ground. LCI team scored 122 runs in 19 overs while the Digi­tal team achieved the target in the 16th over with the loss of three wickets. At the same ground, AMT defeated Civil Avi­ation team. AMT team scored 135 runs in 20 overs while Civil Aviation team scored 123 runs in 19 overs. Chief Organiser, Faheem Mukhtar Butt, distrib­uted prizes among the players who earned the honor of man of the match.