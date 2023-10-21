Funeral of S M Zafar held

LAHORE - The funeral prayer of renowned jurist and seasoned politician SM Zafar was performed in Lahore here on Friday, Chief Justice of Lahore High Court, former Chief Jus­tice of Pakistan Umar Atta Bandial were among the attendees of the funeral prayer. Justice Malik Shehzad Ahmad Khan, the senior-most judge of Lahore High Court, Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan, Jamaat-e-Islami leader Farid Paracha also partici­pated in the funeral prayer. Prominent political figures including Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Hamid Khan, legal expert Abid Saqi, Dr. Khalid Ranjha, Salman Akram Raja, League leader Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Khawaja Salman Rafiq also participated in the funeral prayer. Holy Quran recitation for the deceased will be held on Sunday at 2:00 pm at his Lahore residence.