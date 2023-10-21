Gaza demands ceasefire over humanitarian aid amid ongoing Israeli bombardment

The arrival of the first aid trucks with humanitarian supplies in southern Gaza marked the 12th day of the Israeli siege, which included extensive aerial bombings resulting in numerous Palestinian casualties. The aid delivery, arranged with US President Joe Biden's involvement, entered Gaza through the Rafah border crossing with Egypt and was intended for the southern region, including towns like Rafah and Khan Younis, where many displaced individuals are seeking refuge.

It's worth noting that Palestinian officials expressed disappointment over the absence of fuel supplies in the aid delivery, emphasizing that this relief constitutes only 3% of the medical and humanitarian aid that Gaza used to receive before the crisis. The omission of fuel is a critical concern as it endangers the lives of patients and injury treatment in Gaza's hospitals.

The total siege imposed on Gaza by Israel following the cross-border attack on southern Israel by Hamas militants on October 7 has led to severe shortages of food, water, medicine, and fuel, affecting the 2.3 million residents of Gaza.

The United Nations has facilitated the delivery of life-saving supplies in the convoy, which will be received and distributed by the Palestinian Red Crescent with the consent of Hamas. Israel has expressed concerns about aid ending up in the hands of Hamas.

UN officials have emphasized the urgent need for at least 100 aid trucks daily to address life-saving requirements. They also stress that any aid operation must be sustainable at scale, which is particularly challenging with Israel's ongoing bombardments in the region.