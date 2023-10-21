Gold rate up by Rs2,200 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs2,200 and was sold at Rs208,500 on Friday compared to its sale at Rs206,300 the previous day of trading. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs1,886 to Rs178,755 from Rs176,869 where­as the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs163,859 from Rs162,130, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Associa­tion reported. The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained un­changed at Rs.2,550 and Rs,2,186.21 respectively. The price of gold in the international market in­creased by $27 to $1,999 from $1,972, the Associa­tion reported.