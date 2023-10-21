Saturday, October 21, 2023
Gomal University to celebrate golden jubilee in 2024: VC

APP
October 21, 2023
Dera ismail khan  -  Vice-Chancellor of Gomal University, Professor Dr Shakibullah, announced that elaborate arrangements are being made to celebrate the university’s golden jubilee in 2024.

In a consultative meeting with the Gomal University Alumni Forum Islamabad, plans for the Golden Jubilee celebrations were discussed.

The meeting was attended by various members, including Gomal University Alumni Forum Convener Director Pharmacy Services Polyclinic Dr. Amina Khan, Senior Gomalian Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto University, Dr. Syed Ghulam, President Alumni Forum Farid Khan, Daily Jang Bureau Chief Rana Ghulam Qadir, and Regional Incharge Press Information Department (PID) Dera Ismail Khan Muhammad Fazlur Rehman.

