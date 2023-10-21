Health authorities directed to conduct anti-dengue spray

LAHORE - The anti-dengue drive, initiated by the district ad­ministration, is in full swing under which surveil­lance is being carried out at various points in the provincial capital. In this regard, Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider visited Union Council (UC) 10 Ravi Zone on Friday, where she inspected anti-dengue arrangements and instructed house owners about dengue preventive measures. The deputy commissioner reviewed the case response in the houses of dengue patients and nearby area. She inquired about the field teams’ response from the local people and expressed her strong dis­pleasure over presence of waste in a large quan­tity in empty plots. After assessed the situation, she directed the Lahore Waste and Management Company (LWMC) to clear the area and ensure zero waste policy in the area. The health authori­ties were also directed to conduct anti-dengue spray in hotspot areas to protect citizens from dengue fever. The DC inspected houses and com­mercial markets of the area and assessed dengue larvae elimination process. She also checked the attendance and performance of the anti-dengue squad in the area. Similarly, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Zeeshan Ranjha visited DHA Phase-VIII to inspect anti-dengue arrange­ments at under-construction commercial build­ings. He also assessed dengue surveillance and door marking in the area and issued warnings to various property owners over larvae presence. He directed the dengue teams deputed in the area to gear up pace of anti-dengue spray process. Assis­tant Commissioner Model Town Sahibzada Yousaf reviewed dengue surveillance at UC-99 Nasirabad and got sprayed at least six house over dengue lar­vae presences. All other assistant commissioners also conducted inspection visits in their jurisdic­tions and monitored the anti-dengue arrange­ments besides monitoring the fumigation process.