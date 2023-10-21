Highlights from Nawaz Sharif's homecoming address at Minar-e-Pakistan

Nawaz Sharif, the leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), delivered an extensive speech during his return to Lahore's iconic Minar-e-Pakistan, unveiling his strategy for navigating the nation out of ongoing crises and preparing for the forthcoming general elections. After residing in London for four years in a self-imposed exile, the three-time former prime minister discussed several key points in his address:

A Call for Reconciliation: Sharif declared his intention not to pursue revenge, dispelling speculation of an antagonistic approach as the general elections approach.

Institutional Cooperation: He emphasized the need for "all constitutional institutions" to collaborate, a significant message given his complex history with these bodies.

Exercising Restraint: Sharif pledged to speak with restraint to prevent making inflammatory statements.

Promoting Peaceful Diplomacy: He underscored the importance of maintaining peaceful relations with neighboring countries, emphasizing the significance of diplomacy.

Reflecting on Past Achievements: Sharif reminisced about the achievements during his government's tenure, fostering nostalgia among the audience.

Veiled References: Without directly naming his political rival, Imran Khan, Sharif alluded to him several times during his speech.

Personal Sacrifices: Emotionally, he recounted the losses of his mother and wife, attributing their passings to the strains of politics.

Reiterating the Ouster Query: Sharif reiterated his famous question, "Why was my government removed from power?"

Safeguarding the Nation's Interests: He stressed the importance of protecting Pakistan's future and not allowing anyone to jeopardize its destiny.

Accelerating Development: Sharif advocated for rapid progress, asserting that "beggars cannot solve" the nation's problems and emphasizing the necessity of proactive problem-solving.

Nawaz Sharif's speech encompassed a broad array of subjects, providing insight into his views on governance, politics, and Pakistan's future.