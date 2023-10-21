Saturday, October 21, 2023
Hollywood actors offer $150m to help end strike

Agencies
October 21, 2023
LOS ANGELES- Oscar winner George Clooney and other top Hollywood stars have offered $150 million to the SAG-AFTRA actors union as part of a proposal to end the actors’ strike as it nears its 100th day. Their offer, confirmed by Clooney’s spokesperson on Thursday, would provide the union an extra $150 million over three years and could help fund improved health benefits. Clooney also said top stars would only collect residuals once lower-paid actors received theirs. “A lot of the top earners want to be part of the solution,” Clooney told Hollywood publication Deadline, which first reported the news. “We think it’s fair for us to pay more into the union.”

Agencies

