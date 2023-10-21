IG Punjab pays tributes to police martyrs

LAHORE - Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has issued orders to pay special respects to police martyrs on their martyrdom day. He has sent a let­ter to all the supervisory officers of the province and instructed that a police squad will salute the martyr’s grave on the day of martyrdom in every district, while the families of the martyrs will also be given special gifts by the department. The IG Punjab has sent the list of martyrs of the next week including Lahore to all the RPOs, DPOs and Unit Heads.