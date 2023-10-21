Saturday, October 21, 2023
IHC orders Edu Ministry to publish FPSC results of daily-wage employees  

APP
October 21, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday ordered the Ministry of Education to publish the results of daily-wage employees who had passed the FPSC examination for regularization of their services, on its website. Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard the case filed by daily-wage employees of the federal educational institutions.

During the hearing, an officisl of FPSC presented the copy of the results before the court and said it was forwarded to the Ministry of Education on September 26.

On this, the court observed that the Ministry of Education should have published the names of successful candidates on its the website, besides issuing offer letters to them.

