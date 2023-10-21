Inquiry into New Zealand’s deadliest shooting to start on Tuesday

WELLINGTON-A coroner’s inquiry into the death of 51 Muslim worshippers in 2019 in New Zealand’s deadliest shooting will start on Tuesday, hoping to establish what happened after the attack started and make recommendations to prevent deaths in the future.

Armed with high-capacity semi-automatic weapons, Australian Brenton Tarrant, 32, killed 51 people and injured dozens when he opened fire on Muslim worshippers on March 15, 2019, in Christchurch. Tarrant released a racist manifesto shortly before the attack and streamed the shootings live on Facebook.

The first phase of the Coronial Inquiry will run for six weeks from Oct. 24 in Christchurch and will examine 10 issues including the response by emergency services and hospital staff, whether Tarrant had direct assistance from any other person and the cause of death for each of the deceased.