Irsa releases 96,700 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD - Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 96,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 76,200 cusecs. According to the data re­leased by IRSA, water lev­el in River Indus at Tarbe­la Dam was 1528.98 feet and was 130.98 feet high­er than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded at 35,600 cusecs and 35,000 cusecs respectively. The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1210.50 feet, which was 160.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The in­flow and outflow of water were recorded at 8,900 cusecs and 30,000 cusecs respectively. The release of water at Kalabagh, Ta­unsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded at 49,000, 46,000, 48,800 and 15,200 cusecs respective­ly. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 14,400 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 9,100 cusecs released from Riv­er Chenab at Marala.