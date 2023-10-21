JCP approves Justice Irfan Saadat’s elevation to SC

ISLAMABAD - The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) Friday unanimously recommended Acting Chief Justice of the Sindh High Court Justice Irfan Saadat Khan as a judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.
In this regasrd, a meeting of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan was convened to consider the nomination of Justice Irfan Saadat Khan as a Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.
The Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Qazi Faez Isa stated that Justice Irfan Saadat Khan meets the stipulated requirement, is knowledgeable, well experienced, versatile, has an upright character and is also the most senior Judge amongst the Chief Justices and Judges of all the High Courts. According to the press statement, all the members present in the meeting unanimously approved the nominations, which were also endorsed in writing by the Law Minister, who was abroad. The nomination of Justice Irfan Saadat Khan by the Commission will be sent to the Parliamentary Committee (Article 175A (8) and (12) of the Constitution). It added that the other item on the agenda of the meeting was to determine the criteria for appointment of High Court Judges. The Chief Justice had written to the members of all the commissions and had sought their views; copies of the suggestions that were received were provided to the Members, who sought time to consider the same. It was decided to extend the date for receiving of submissions till Friday, 27 October 2023, which will be considered in the next meeting of the Commission.