JCP approves Justice Irfan Saadat’s elevation to SC

ISLAMABAD - The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) Friday unanimously recom­mended Acting Chief Justice of the Sindh High Court Justice Irfan Saa­dat Khan as a judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

In this regasrd, a meeting of the Ju­dicial Commission of Pakistan was convened to consider the nomination of Justice Irfan Saadat Khan as a Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Qazi Faez Isa stated that Justice Irfan Saadat Khan meets the stipulated re­quirement, is knowledgeable, well experienced, versatile, has an upright character and is also the most se­nior Judge amongst the Chief Justices and Judg­es of all the High Courts. According to the press statement, all the mem­bers present in the meet­ing unanimously ap­proved the nominations, which were also en­dorsed in writing by the Law Minister, who was abroad. The nomination of Justice Irfan Saadat Khan by the Commission will be sent to the Parlia­mentary Committee (Ar­ticle 175A (8) and (12) of the Constitution). It add­ed that the other item on the agenda of the meet­ing was to determine the criteria for appointment of High Court Judges. The Chief Justice had writ­ten to the members of all the commissions and had sought their views; copies of the suggestions that were received were provided to the Mem­bers, who sought time to consider the same. It was decided to extend the date for receiving of submissions till Friday, 27 October 2023, which will be considered in the next meeting of the Com­mission.