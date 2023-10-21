JI holds demonstrations across Karachi to express solidarity with Palestinians

KARACHI-As part of the Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan’s (JIP) country wide initiative to express solidarity with Hamas -- resisting against Israeli occupation and brutalities, the JI Karachi staged over 100 protest demonstrations across the mega city after Friday prayers.

On the occasion, Alkhidmat’s Palestine Relief Fund was also collected by JI workers outside mosques.

A large number of Karachiites belonging to all walks of life participated in the demonstrations. The participants, carrying placards and banners inscribed with slogans against Israel, chanted slogans in favor of Hamas freedom fighters. JI Karachi Ameer Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman addressed a protest demonstration held outside Masjid-e-Kgizra, Saddar.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the hearts of the nation beats for Hamas and freedom fighters of Palestine. He further said that United States President Joe Biden has openly announced his active support for a war criminal, Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu, against the elected government of Gaza. We know that the US president stands with Israel against Hamas and we need to know Prime Minister Kakar stands by whom, the COAS stands by whom, the head of 40 countries strong army stand by whom, Saudi Arabia stands by whom, he asked them to clear their position in this regard.

He also asked the political parties in the country to clear their position either they are supporting Hamas against Israel or not. If you are not clearing your position, it simply means that you are siding by the mighty oppressor and all your activism is nothing but political point scoring at the condition of no harm to your image before your foreign masters. Hamas represents not only Palestinians but aspirations of two billion Muslims, he said. He said that JI is holding protest demonstrations across Pakistan to express solidarity with Palestinians and Gaza against Israel over illegal occupation and brutalities in the country of Palestinians.