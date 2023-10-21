Saturday, October 21, 2023
KMU holds event to mark World Anatomy Day

Our Staff Reporter
October 21, 2023
Peshawar  -  In celebration of World Anatomy Day 2023, the Department of Anatomy at the Institute of Basic Medical Sciences (IBMS), Khyber Medical University (KMU), organised the 17th Bi-annual Anatomy Research Day.

This event, a tradition in the Anatomy Department since 2015, serves the primary purpose of assessing the progress of Anatomy MPhil and PhD scholars. It also provides an opportunity to introduce new students to the principles of project design and research in anatomy.

The 17th Bi-annual Anatomy Research Day commenced with the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran by Muhammad Shafiq, an MPhil MBG scholar. Dr. Habiba Rashid, Assistant Professor in the Anatomy Department at IBMS, moderated the proceedings. Dr. Najma Baseer, Associate Professor of Anatomy at IBMS, delivered the welcome speech, emphasizing the crucial role of anatomical research in medical advancements.

Throughout the event, MPhil and PhD anatomy research scholars presented their ongoing research and provided updates on their projects.

MPhil scholars in their second semester showcased concept map posters outlining their research synopsis, demonstrating the high calibre of research in the Anatomy Department.

The Vice-Chancellor of KMU, Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq, and Prof Dr Rubina Nazli, Pro-vice-chancellor, commended the dedication and hard work of the students.

Our Staff Reporter

