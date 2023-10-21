KP CM reviews progress on foreign-funded projects

Peshawar - Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Azam Khan, held a meeting with the Federal Secretary for Economic Affairs Division, Dr. Kazim Niaz, and a representative from the Asian Development Bank for Pakistan.

The discussion revolved around foreign- funded projects being executed in the province, especially in the merged tribal districts. Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, and Additional Chief Secretary Imtiaz Hussain Shah were also present at the meeting.

It was agreed that special measures would be taken to expedite the progress of ongoing foreign-funded projects in the province to ensure their timely completion. The caretaker Chief Minister will conduct monthly progress review meetings to facilitate the acceleration of these projects. The Chief Secretary will arrange for the funding gap in these projects to ensure they proceed without interruptions. The Additional Chief Secretary was directed to remove any bottlenecks hindering the smooth execution of the projects. Issues that cannot be resolved at the additional chief secretary level will be escalated to a higher level. The meeting also resulted in an agreement to identify new development projects to be executed under foreign funding in the newly merged tribal districts.

The chief minister stressed the importance of identifying projects that would benefit the maximum population. He viewed foreign-funded projects as being of public importance and emphasized the need for these projects to benefit the target population without any delays. He urged all concerned parties to take the necessary steps to ensure the completion of these projects within the stipulated timeframes.

Meanwhile, Federal Secretary Economic Affairs Division, Dr Kazim Niaz, and Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary, co-chaired a meeting to review the progress of foreign-funded projects in the province.

The participants received a detailed briefing on the progress of foreign- funded projects and related matters. It was emphasized that ongoing projects should be expedited, and the timely execution of pipeline projects should be ensured. The meeting reviewed 27 foreign-funded projects related to different sectors in the province, with 10 funded by the World Bank (WB), 13 by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), and one by IFAD.

Secretary EA D highlighted the federal government’s readiness to facilitate these projects and stressed that their timely completion would benefit the local population.

The Chief Secretary directed administrative secretaries and relevant officials to regularly review the progress of projects in their respective departments. He added that a proactive approach would help identify and resolve any bottlenecks that could hinder the smooth implementation of important projects.

The Chief Secretary acknowledged that these projects would play a key role in improving healthcare, education, and infrastructure, and enhancing climate resilience in Pakistan. Additional Chief Secretary, WB and ADB representatives, administrative secretaries of line departments, project directors, and other relevant officials were in attendance.