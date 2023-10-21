KP govt to make Peshawar load-shedding free model city

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to make Peshawar, the provincial capital, a loadshedding- free model city after achieving the same status for Mardan district.

A plan has been devised to expedite the recovery of dues from defaulting electricity consumers and curb electricity misuse in Peshawar city. Instructions have been issued to the district administration, police officials, and PESCO operational teams across the province.

It has also been decided to accelerate the process of meter installation in areas lacking electricity meters and increase recovery targets from defaulting electricity consumers on all feeders.

In this regard, the fourth meeting of the Provincial Task Force for Energy was held, chaired by Additional Chief Secretary Finance & Tribal Affairs, Abid Majeed, and attended by Secretary Energy & Power, Nisar Ahmed Khan, Divisional Commissioners, Regional Police Officers, Chief Executive PESCO, and Deputy Secretary Industry, Maqbool Hussain.

The meeting reported that, in a short period of one and a half months, the task force has recovered over Rs. 2.5 billion from bill-paying consumers and disconnected more than Rs. 28,000 illegal connections, imposing fines. They conducted over 17,000 raids, registered cases against 10,000 people, and arrested 650 accused.

The head of the provincial task force, Additional Chief Secretary Home, Abid Majeed, expressed satisfaction with the progress made in recovering dues and curbing electricity theft in Mardan district. He confirmed that efforts have commenced to make Peshawar district load-shedding free.

The task force chief directed PESCO to intensify the campaign against power theft in illegal housing societies and industrial areas to catch those responsible. He urged all officers to speed up operations and act fearlessly against the mafia to remove the public’s impression that only poor electricity consumers are being targeted.