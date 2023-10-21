‘KP IPC working for provincial harmony, national unity’

Peshawar - Masood Ahmed, the Secretary of Inter-Provincial Coordination in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has stated that his department has established ideal coordination with the federal and other provincial governments. This close support from the federation and other units has successfully resolved long-standing problems apart from addressing the economic issues of the province. National economic and security concerns have also been effectively progressed through this platform, he added.

He made these remarks while sharing his views on the performance of the Inter-provincial Coordination (IPC) department in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the program ‘Studio 92’ on Pakhtunkhwa Radio Peshawar. Journalist Hasnain Malik hosted the program, and Ghulam Hussain Ghazi, Station Director of Pakhtunkhwa Radio, was also present on this occasion.

Masood Ahmed highlighted that the IPC department plays a crucial role in fostering provincial harmony and national unity. He emphasized that this platform actively promotes coordinated efforts to bring provinces closer together and create liaisons among provinces for resource acquisition and proper utilization.

The secretary mentioned that his department is contributing to effective national unity by enhancing coordination and communication between provinces while also resolving bilateral disputes. This leads to participatory and consultative decision-making between the provinces and the federal government.

Responding to a question, the secretary IPC department explained that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inter-Provincial Coordination Department was established in 2007. Before that, no formal body existed, and the affairs of the Council of Common Interests and Inter-Provincial Liaison were handled by a separate section in the Establishment Department at the provincial level.

He further explained that different departments used to interact with other provincial and federal institutions independently. However, after the 18th constitutional amendment, the importance of the inter-provincial coordination department increased significantly as close relations with other federation units became crucial for better governance, effective coordination, cooperation, and achieving national goals.