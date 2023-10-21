KPIC, PIC vow to collaborate for right to information

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Commission (KPIC) and the Pakistan Information Commission (PIC) in Islamabad have pledged to collaborate in implementing the Right to Information (RTI) in its true spirit.

Farah Hamid, the Chief Information Commissioner of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, met with Shoaib Ahmad Siddique, the Chief Information Commissioner of PIC, in Islamabad. Both commissioners discussed the achievements and challenges faced by their respective information commissions.

Farah Hamid revealed that more than 1,700 complaints are pending in KPIC due to vacant information commissioner posts. Over 24,000 people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have utilized the RTI law, with 13,000 receiving information directly from government departments. Additionally, more than 10,000 citizens have filed complaints with KPIC. Hamid noted that the Commission has issued over 8,000 orders/directions to ensure the provision of information to citizens.

During their meeting, the chief information commissioners exchanged documents and discussed plans for implementing RTI in their respective domains. They emphasized the importance of collaboration to find solutions to future challenges.