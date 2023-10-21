Lawyers hold anti-Israel rally

Dera ismail khan - The legal community in Dera held a rally to express solidarity with the innocent people of Palestine and to condemn the terrorism and war crimes committed by Israel.

The protesters started the rally from District courts to Afif Abbas Shaheed Chowk to voice their anger against Israeli aggression and air strikes. They called on the international community to abandon alleged double standards and take action to end the killing of Palestinians.

Speakers, including Adnan Saeed Saduzai Advocate, Zahid Mohibullah Advocate, Qaizar Khan Miankhel, and Waqar Alam Advocate, expressed their outrage at what they viewed as war crimes and human rights violations in the illegally occupied Palestinian territories.

The protesters affirmed that all Muslims stand in solidarity with innocent Palestinians and called on Muslim rulers to respond to Israel and its supporters.