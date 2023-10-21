LB representatives protest against TMA for not releasing funds

Mohmand - Elected representatives of local bodies staged a protest demonstration against the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) for not releasing funds and establishing offices for Village council chairmen and Neighborhood councillors in the tribal district over the last two years.

At a press conference held at the Mohmand Press Club, a group of VCs, NCs, and local government representatives from the Upper, Lower, and Baizai sub-divisions of tribal district Mohmand demanded a transparent inquiry into the allocation of funds, the establishment of offices, the collection of birth, death, and marriage certificate fees by the local government department over the past two years, and the accounts of local government representatives.

They also called for an investigation into funds diverted for rent and stationary assistance due to the absence of offices and unrecorded account tax collections by the TMA on the Mohmand-Bajaur road. During the press conference, Abdul Majeed, Tariq Khan, Niqab Shah, Farooq Khan, and others revealed that, with the involvement of the former AD local government, village secretaries had withdrawn 6.5 million rupees for two years for the offices of local government representatives and stationery, amounting to 38,400 rupees per month.

This occurred despite local government representatives not receiving these facilities.

They emphasized the lack of offices and the absence of knowledge among elected representatives.